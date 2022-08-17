The community of Maokeng at Kroonstad in the Free State have joined police in the search for three female security guards who mysteriously disappeared while on duty at Seisoville Stadium.

The cell phones and personal belongings of 44-year old Julia Tladi, 37-year old Masabata Motoai and 39-year old Maletsatsi Mofokeng were found in the guard room on Wednesday when the morning shift arrived to relieve the night duty staff.

The three women were nowhere to be found. Police were summoned to the scene and the search began.

Social media has also been abuzz with people expressing shock over the incident.

Police Spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says the women were last seen wearing all black Isidingo Security uniforms.