Search intensifies for missing Kempton Park woman

Police in Gauteng have intensified the search for 38-year-old Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo, also known as “Tsontso”, who disappeared after leaving her Kempton Park home for an afternoon run.

Moselakgomo has not been seen since Wednesday, and her eight-year-old daughter alerted family members when she failed to return home that evening. Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says police have searched for her, while also making enquiries at hospitals and mortuaries, but have so far found no trace of her.

#sapsHQ [POLICE INTENSIFY SEARCH FOR MISSING RUNNER ELIZABETH MOKOLO MOSELAKGOMO, ALSO KNOWN AS ‘TSONTSO’] The South African Police Service (SAPS) has intensified the search for 38-year-old Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo, also known as “Tsontso”, who has been reported #missing… pic.twitter.com/Mmyus3ckO9 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 12, 2026

Mathe says South African Police Service (SAPS) is now appealing to anyone who may have seen Moselakgomo or has information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Mathe says they have been searching everywhere, hospitals, mortuaries, but these efforts have so far yielded no positive results.

“The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are currently being investigated and police are pursuing every possible lead. Anyone who may have seen her, knows her whereabouts or has any information that could assist this investigation is urged to immediately contact Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike on 082 465 7249,” adds Mathe.

VIDEO | Search intensifies for missing Kempton Park runner

