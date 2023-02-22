The search for two of the six people reported missing following the devastating floods in Coffee Bay, Mqanduli, in the Eastern Cape province continues.

The South African Police Service Rescue and Recovery Team is today joined by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Navy Divers.

Police divers and sniffer dogs began the search on Saturday following torrential rains that caused massive destruction last week Friday.

OR Tambo Municipality spokesperson Zimkhita Macingwane says non-governmental organisations are also on the ground assisting.

“ The search led to the recovery of four people because initially there were six people that were reported missing after they were swept away by floods in separate incidents. While the search continues, a multi-disciplinary team represented by various government departments and its entities on the ground including NGOs continue to assess the extent of the damage and provide the necessary support to those who have been severely affected by the heavy rains.”

Some of the infrastructure in the area has been damaged: