The search for a three-month-old baby who was swept away at a baptism ceremony at the Jukskei river over the weekend will resume on Thursday morning.

Jukskei River drownings #Day6: Search teams will this morning continue with the search of a 3 month old baby who was also part of the Church ritual, this is after we have contacted the Family and they confirmed that the baby was also swept away on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/AX07SycRay — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) December 8, 2022

Searchers recovered the body of a woman under a bridge in Innisfree Park in Sandton yesterday, bringing the number of recovered church congregants to 15.

The search operation is entering its sixth day.

Johannesburg Emergency Services Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says: “Rescue teams will be this morning continuing with their rescue efforts to recover a three-month-old baby who was part of a church ritual. We hope that we will be able to assist the family to find closure.”

Video| Baptism ceremony leaves 15 missing: