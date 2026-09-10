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Search for six South Africans continues in Nepal after floods: DIRCO

People walk next to damaged buildings, following the deadly flash floods and mudslides in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, September 3, 2026
  • People walk next to damaged buildings, following the deadly flash floods and mudslides in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, September 3, 2026
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) says six South Africans remain unaccounted for following devastating flash floods in Nepal.

At the request of Nepalese authorities, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has collected DNA profiles from relatives of the missing.

The profiles have been sent to authorities in Nepal and Interpol in Kathmandu.

SA missions in India and China are also helping coordinate the response.

DIRCO says they will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates to the families as more information becomes available.

VIDEO | Six South Africans still missing in Nepal floods:


Reporting by Blain Herman.

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