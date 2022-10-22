Mpumalanga police say the search for Nkangala District Municipal Manager in Mpumalanga, Maggie Skhosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni is continuing. They were allegedly kidnapped by people who were wearing police uniform outside the Nkangala District Municipality premises on Thursday.

Skhosana’s vehicle has been found near a local mine with her other belongings.

According to reports, Maggie Skhosana and Gugu Mtsweni were stopped by people who were wearing police uniform and driving an unmarked vehicle fitted with blue lights. It is reported that this happened just before they could enter the Nkangala District Municipality gate on Thursday morning.

Her vehicle was later found abandoned near one of the local mines.

Police say her wheelchair and other belongings were also found in the abandoned vehicle.

The Distraught Skhosana family has not lost hope that they would be found alive.

The Nkangala District Municipality Executive Mayor, Leah Mabuza says at this stage they do not suspect any foul play.

“MM did not say anything, but we know that in the big project that we are implementing in Nkangala there were lot of interests. And in that interest, we want to record that there were no hindrances of any person that might come forth and say I am interested and I want this project. So, we don’t suspect any foul play around that, but we want to understand that this is criminality unless someone is saying anything.

Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala says no arrest has been made so far and the search continues.

“The occupants of the white sedan were wearing police regalia and the two vehicles were seen following each other later on. The matter was reported to us. We discovered she is missing (together with) her driver. During investigations, we found her vehicle near a mine in Middleburg and inside we found their belongings. For now, we are continuing with their investigations.”

Mohlala has called on anyone with information that could assist find the victims or the alleged perpetrators to contact Lieutenant Colonel Mandla Motha on 082 462 2746.