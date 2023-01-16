The search for a tiger that escaped from its cage on a farm in the south of Johannesburg has resumed.

Gauteng police have confirmed reports that the stray tiger is roaming the Kliprivier area.

The animal attacked a 39-year-old man and a dog after escaping from its cage on Saturday.

Police have warned members of the public not to approach the animal for their own safety.

Midvaal police officer, Stephen van der Walt, says: “We’re hoping that during the course of today, we’ll pick it up somewhere in the area. The challenge we’ve got here is that it’s a dense bush terrain. And so, finding it is quite a challenge. The farm is between Walkerville and the De Deur area.”

Video | Tiger on the loose in Kliprivier: