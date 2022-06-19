The community of Dlamini in Soweto is demanding answers from the City of Johannesburg as the search for a missing six-year-old boy continues. The child fell into an open sewerage hole while playing soccer with friends last week Sunday.

Residents say there are many other open holes that pose a danger to children in the area. They say the city has failed to attend to them, even after they were reported.

Attempts to get a further response from the City of Johannesburg have not been successful.

Local African National Congress (ANC) councillor Simphiwe Simelane explains:

“Yes it was reported. What I know is that it was reported two years ago. I only heard it from the community it was reported. And that there are many such holes. But there are two near this incident. The other one they put a rock on it. But the other one seems they didn’t do anything. And the former councillor also agreed that it was reported.”