A search for a grade 12 learner who drowned into the Mlumati River after dodging from the Shongwe Boarding School in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga, has intensified. Bandile Banda and a friend dodged lessons and attempted to cross the overflowing Mlumati River.

Bandile drowned and his friend returned to the school to inform the principal on what had happened. Mpumalanga Education Department MEC, Bonakele Majuba visited the schools and the Banda family. Teaching and learning was suspended in Nkomazi, due to the floods which left a trail of destruction in the area.

Eleven people were killed, and four are missing. Among the missing people is Grade 12 learner, Banda. His family remains hopeful that he will be recovered.

“We are grateful with the support, we get from the department since our child went missing from the school, we still hoping his body will be recovered from the riverbanks,” says family spokesperson David Mhlabane.

Majuba visited the family to extend the department’s condolences. Following the incident, Majuba called on learners not to attempt to cross overflowing rivers.

“The school security guard saw these learners and instructed them to return to the school premises however hours later they escaped from behind the fence and gone until they went trying to cross the river, unfortunately one of them drowned,” says Majuba.

At the school, MEC Majuba was provided with a recovery plan to make up for the lost schooling days. The plan entails among others morning, afternoon and weekend classes.

“We were already ahead with our syllabus but the programme the school provide to us will help us be able to write our examinations,” a learner said.

“The teachers provided us with morning classes, afternoon classes and weekend classes. We are ready with our March yearly examinations,” another learner explains.

Disaster Management teams are still on the ground, to assist families displaced by the devastating floods. Private sector is working with government entities to assist residents in need.