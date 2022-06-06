Hundreds of community members from Louisvaleweg, in Upington, are still searching for 5-year-old Lee-Verno van Wyk who went missing last week Tuesday.

It’s been a week since 5-year-old Lee-Verno Van Wyk disappeared while playing with friends after school. His family hopes that the Grade R learner will be found alive.

He was last seen playing with friends on these tracks. His family, police, and the community immediately began looking for him. But he’s still missing a week later.

The search began at the tracks and progressed to the surrounding areas, but the terrain is making it difficult, and they return empty-handed every day.

The family anxiously awaits any news.

Last week has been bitterly cold as winter sets in. The possibility of finding Lee-Verno is dwindling by the day.

The family says they are preparing themselves for the worst and if a body is found, they hope it is because of exposure and not a crime, says uncle Maxwell Van Wyk.

The local community has been spearheading the search for Lee-Verno. Lee-Verno’s dog has also joined the search, looking to find his master. The family says they are grateful to their neighbours

Local police have called in support from specialised units to assist in the search. The family is still hopeful that he will soon be reunited with them.