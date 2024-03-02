Search still on for 3 escaped prisoners in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in KwaZulu-Natal continue to search for three awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from police custody earlier this week in KwaMsane in Mtubatuba north of the province.

Sabelo Gumede, Smangaliso Mpanza and Xolani Mkhize were arrested for serious crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder and rape charges. It is not clear how the three escaped.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda elaborates, “Police in KwaMsane are investigating a case of escaping from police custody and assisting and abetting prisoners to escape during an incident in which 3 suspects allegedly escaped from police custody on Monday. The three suspects were arrested for murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery and assault.”