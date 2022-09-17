A search and rescue team has intensified its campaign to locate a missing 50-year-old woman in Jagersfontein.

Mantele Mokhali was last seen last Sunday moments before a mine dam burst, which wreaked havoc in the small mining town.

Her husband, 54-year-old Paseka Mokhali and 20-year-old son, Ishmael Mokhali, say they are barely coping.

A mine sludge dam burst on Sunday sending torrents of mud and water into the town. One person has been confirmed dead.

He has been identified as 70-year-old commonage farmer, Aaron Mosoeu.

Free State premier Sisi Ntombela has assured the Mokhali family of the continued support during their difficult time.

Jagersfontein Developments mine worker Boitumelo Phoofolo sharing his frustrations about working conditions at the mine. #Jagersfontein #JagersfonteinDisaster #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/4fPepFelzF — Aphumelele Mdlalane (@AphumeleleMdla2) September 16, 2022