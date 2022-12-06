Search teams have not yet found the three missing people in the Jukskei River incident in Johannesburg.

The three were swept away during a baptism ceremony at the weekend.

Fourteen people drowned during the incident. Johannesburg Emergency Services say relatives of 13 of the 14 deceased have identified the bodies of their loved ones.

Search parties including divers and K9 units are combing the riverbanks of the Jukskei River looking for the bodies of three people, including a 3-month-old baby.

It’s believed they’ve been swept away by raging waters during a baptism ceremony over the weekend.

Long grass on the riverbank has been flattened, showing evidence of the water mass that swept through the area.

Debris such as shoes and garments are more evidence of the tragedy that took place. Journalists are keeping a watchful eye, waiting for any news about the discovery of the missing.

VIDEO | Search operation in Jukskei River tragedy continues: