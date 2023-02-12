The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Disaster Management team says personnel are continuing to search for two people who were washed away by heavy rains at the Umkhanyakude District last night.

According to reports, one person was swept away at Ngwavuma and another at Mtubatuba.

KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu says they have dispatched a team to search for them.

Ndlovu says more than 100 people are affected by heavy rains in King Cetshwayo, Umkhanyakude and Amajuba.

“We have received a report of one drowning in Ngwavuma where a 17-year-old learner drowned in a river and this morning, we received a report that a female was washed away in a vehicle. The other occupant was able to escape, but the female couldn’t escape. The rescue team are on the two sites searching for the two bodies who have drowned and disaster management teams continue to do mop-up operation and do assessments on the ground.”