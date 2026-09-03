Search continues for two men missing in Cape Town’s Strand beach

Police divers will, on Thursday, continue to search for two men who went missing in the waters off Strand Beach in Cape Town.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says the men – from Belhar and Mfuleni – were swept out to sea on Wednesday while trying to help a friend in distress.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon says a local surfer was able to bring the man to shore, but his two friends disappeared.

“Despite the extensive air, sea and shoreline search, including NSRI rescue craft searching in and beyond the surf zone, aerial search efforts by the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter, and Police divers – WPDS, conducting free dive search efforts in the surf zone, there remain no signs of the 2 missing men. Police divers are continuing ongoing search efforts.”

Related video| NSRI shares essential beach safety tips:

