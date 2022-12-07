The search and recovery operation for three missing people who have been swept away in the Jukskei river during a baptism ceremony over the weekend has entered its fifth day.

Fourteen bodies have been recovered over the weekend, but the three church congregants, including a three-month-old baby, have not yet been accounted for.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they will resume the search on

Video| Search continues for missing congregants swept away during baptism in Bramley Park: Robert Mulaudzi

“Various teams will be dispatched along the Jukskei river to continue with the search. Yesterday (Tuesday) we did not recover any bodies along the stream. We will continue with the search with the hope that we will be able to assist affected families to find closure.”

Over the weekend two people drowned during a baptism in Bramley Park along the Jukskei River. One person has been treated for injuries and rushed to a health facility following Saturday’s incident.

Video| Baptism ceremony leaves 15 missing