Search and rescue teams are still looking for seven people who went missing during the storm that struck Durban and the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast earlier this week. Seven other people have been confirmed dead.

The provincial government says the storm affected a total of 552 people, leaving 151 homeless with some seeking shelter in halls.

About 70 houses were completely destroyed in the eThekwini Metro and a further 110 houses were partially damaged. Some parts of the city are still without water and electricity.

Affected residents say it is going to be difficult to rebuild their homes:

#sabcnews Folweni residents say flood water destroyed furniture, appliances and they are left with only clothes on their back. pic.twitter.com/iLIPxDhZNe — Fanele Mhlongo (@FaneleMhlongo1) June 29, 2023

Department of Cooperative Governance spokesperson Sboniso Mngasi says government is providing relief and counselling.

“The number of missing people still stands at seven and our search and rescue teams from various organisations including SAPS and NGOs are still continuing the searches at areas where people were reported missing in coordination with eThekwini Metro and the Department of Human Settlements. There are plans that are being made to ensure that those whose homes were partially damaged will be assisted with the vouchers so that they can get material to rebuild their houses.”