The route around the damaged Boksburg Bridge where a gas tanker exploded on Christmas Eve is still a no-go area as the search for missing persons and body parts continues.

37 people lost their lives when a gas tanker burst into a ball of fire after it got trapped under a low bridge. 12 of those killed were employees of the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital, which was also damaged.

Many others were injured and had to receive medical treatment. Some, including four firefighters, are still recovering in hospital.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson, William Ntladi, says motorists should avoid the area around the damaged bridge and rather use alternative routes.

“We have allowed a one-way route into the hospital because it is not on top of the bridge from the hospital street into the railway street. So we managed to put up a barrier, a fence to guide motorists going into the hospital. But the movement of vehicles and pedestrians on the actual scene of the explosion under the bridge is completely no-no.”