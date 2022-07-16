The search continues for a 44-year-old man who went missing after his canoe capsized in the Hartebeespoort Dam on Thursday night.

It is believed the Pretoria man was fishing about a 100 meters from the shore when the canoe got snared in fishing nets.

His family reported that he disappeared into the water while they were celebrating a family member’s birthday. Attempts to find him have not been successful.

National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSIR)Craig Lambinon says the South African Police Service and police divers are searching Hartebeespoort dam, using NSIR Rescue crafts continued the extensive search operation on Friday and on Saturday.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time.” adds Lambinon.