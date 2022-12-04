Five more bodies have been recovered along Jukskei Road in Northern Johannesburg by the Johannesburg Emergency Services, bringing the drowning death toll after a baptism ceremony to 14.

Around 30 churchgoers were performing the religious ceremony when they were swept away by the strongly flowing Jukskei River.

Most of the bodies were recovered between Corlett and Graystson Drives in Sandton.

It is believed more people are still missing – presumed drowned.

The search operation has been called off until Monday. Emergency Services Spokesperson Robert Muladuzi says, “From 8 o’clock up until which is around 6, we have managed to recover 12 bodies. So if we take these 12 and add them to the 2 which we recovers yesterday it makes 14 bodies in total. That is where we stand now. We have got some areas that we still need to explore which might also add to the 14 that we have. So we will be calling it a day for today and will be resuming tomorrow.”

Emergency Services recover 9 more bodies of congregants from Jukskei River: Robert Muladuzi

The search for a group of congregants swept away in Bramley at the Jukskei River on Saturday continues.

The Johannesburg Emergency Services believes that about 33 people were at the river when the incident occurred. Fifteen of them are believed to have been swept away due to heavy currents experienced during a storm.

Families trickled in from Sunday morning, hoping their loved ones would be brought to the surface. Many of them are in anguish as they await a briefing from the emergency services personnel. Among them is Tshepang Modise.

“We drove from Mafikeng to be here yesterday night. We left the scene at around 3 am. We’ve been here at the fire station since 7 am. So we are trying to be patient with the process and trying to wait for them but at least,” says Modise.

Despite the trying circumstances, Modise remains hopeful.

“We just got briefed moments ago, so it’s encouraging at least it shows that some people care. We are waiting for them to finish and wrap up,” says Modise.

Mulaudzi says they have been trying to get in touch with the church leader, who presided over the ceremony to confirm details related to the tragedy.

“We might be able to locate the other 8 people who are alleged to be missing. Of course, we did manage and try to activate the local pastor of the leader, the person who leads the ritual itself so that we can be able to get maybe the contact numbers of other people who might have left the scene when the storm was in progress,” adds Mulaudzi

A three-year-old is among those confirmed dead after a baptism ceremony went horribly wrong on Saturday. SABC news reporter Mbalenhle Mthethwa report:

Mualudzi has discouraged religious and traditional groupings from conducting their practices in dangerous spaces.