A search is continuing for a 26-year old man who is missing after getting into difficulty in the waves at Durnford Beach at Richards Bay on Sunday morning.

The police are still searching for the missing man.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says their help was requested by the municipality’s fire and rescue services.

“On arrival on the scene a search commenced for a 26-year old local man who had gone missing in the surfline. Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search no signs of the missing man were found. Police search and rescue is continuing in an ongoing search operation. It remains unclear if the man was swimming with friends or taking part in a church baptism that was taking place at the beach at the time.”