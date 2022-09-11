Search and rescue efforts are under way to locate four people who are unaccounted for at the mining town of Jagersfontein in the Free State where a humanitarian crisis is unfolding.

The mine dam has burst causing flooding.

It’s reported that some houses have collapsed while a sea of mud and water continues to flow into the town.

Residents are being evacuated from their homes while others have already moved to higher lying areas for safety.

Emergency Medical Services Spokesperson Sipho Towa says the police diving team and a helicopter has been deployed to assist with search and rescue efforts.

Officials from the EMS College have also been deployed to assist.

CELLPHONE FOOTAGE | Flooding in Free State mining town of Jagersfontein by Oupa Kale: