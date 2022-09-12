Names are being thrown into the hat as candidates scramble for the African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President position.

The ANC’s second-in-command position is up for grabs, with various branches throughout the country nominating candidates to replace the incumbent deputy president, David Mabuza.

The Mpumalanga Executive Committee has officially dumped Mabuza as deputy president in favour of Ronald Lamola.

Limpopo and Gauteng with a possibility of North West are throwing their weight behind ANC NEC member, Treasurer General Paul Mashatile as the next deputy president and the Eastern Cape wants Oscar Mabuyane.

Several candidates scramble for ANC deputy president:

The Horse has bolted in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga on the position of ANC Deputy President but there isn’t a consensus as yet.

If Mpumalanga is in favour of Mabuza’s protégé Lamola, provincial treasurer Mandla Msibi is not convinced.

“There is no one who is going to tell us about mafikizolo here in the movement. When you tell us about generational mix we don’t speak about age. We speak about generations of detachment. So the next generation that must lead nationally is the Mbalula generation and in the province, it’s me and Lindiwe.”

Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal provincial officials are engaging on the roadmap to the December elective conference. However, both provinces are heavily divided on which leaders must take over the reins of the party.

Msibi says it is wrong to dump Mabuza without giving him an explanation. “As Mpumalanga, we were all clear as Mpumalanga that we all supporting DD Mabuza, now if we are to change or do anything, we must call DD Mabuza and say you have failed us politically,” Msibi explains.

Lamola has been nominated as deputy president by Mpumalanga, while Mdumiseni Ntuli and Fikile Mbalula are slugging it out for the Secretary-General position.

Northern Cape provincial Chairperson Zamani Saul is unflinching on a desire for a younger generation to lead the ANC.

“There is no renewal that should exclude young people. We want young leaders in that top 6, very vibrant young people who have been brought up by the ANC. We can’t have a movement that is scared of having them. Generational mix, you must feel the smell of generational mix,” explains Saul.

Aspirant deputy president Lamola says young people have been duped for far too long in the ANC by being told to wait.

“I must say that I am pleased in Mpumalanga that young people have swelled the ranks of the ANC, if we are told we skipping the queue, you can wait forever, Mbalula waited. We will not wait.”

Paul Mashatile who survived being chopped as Acting Secretary General is currently leading the pack of those eyeing the party’s Deputy President Position, Mamoloko Kubayi is also on the ground mobilizing for the Deputy Presidency.

However, the branches will have the final say as nominations are set to begin.

David Mabuza’s silence ahead of the ANC elective conference makes the race unpredictable: Rebone Tau