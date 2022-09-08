Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Queen Elizabeth had been loved and respected across Scotland and her death on Thursday was an acute loss that marked the end of an era.

The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service.

On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family. https://t.co/o2XqGJMF2S — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 8, 2022

Reading a statement on television, Sturgeon said the queen had been a constant in national life for more than 70 years.

“She has inspired us, on occasion comforted us and always personified values we hold dear. Throughout her reign she performed her duties with exceptional wisdom, dedication and fidelity.”

Sturgeon has led the campaign for Scotland to separate from the United Kingdom, but had said that the monarch would remain as head of state should the nation gain independence.

“Scotland loved, respected and admired her. And by all accounts Her Majesty was rarely happier than when she was here in Scotland, to her beloved Balmoral.

“I hope it will be a source of comfort to her family that she spent her final days in a place that she loved so much,” Sturgeon said.

“This is a moment of acute loss and profound sadness. It is also a moment of enormous significance. The passing of Queen Elizabeth marks the end of an era.”