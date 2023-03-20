The national shutdown protest action is taking off in Nelson Mandela Bay with scores of EFF members gathered on Chatty Road in Gqeberha.

The group, predominantly wearing EFF regalia is chanting struggle songs and has barricaded the road with burning tires.

Earlier on, stun grenades were fired at protestors to keep them from approaching the national road.

Police are monitoring the scene.

The members say they will be moving to the Boardwalk mall, which is where the actual march will begin.

EFF Regional Command team member Ndumiso Qwazi says the aim is to highlight the racial and economic gap.

“Why Boardwalk, it’s because that’s where white people are comfortable. We want to shake them, we want to make them uncomfortable because we want to let them know whilst they are having cheese and cake that side, there are people who are struggling here. We are having a problem with this current president, we want him to resign. It seems that the white monopoly capital in this country, they are actually happy with Ramaphosa being the head of state. They want to keep the current status quo as is. Ours as EFF, our fight is that we are not happy the way things are, cause everything is at the exclusion of black people.”

Meanwhile, the EFF national shutdown has had no major impact on Residents of Mahikeng in the North West yet. Some members of the community who gathered in the streets earlier were dispersed by police.

“Roads leading to Mmabatho where provincial government departments are located were earlier barricaded with stones and burning tyres. Workers such as petrol attendants and security guards were seen going to work while buses and taxis were also ferrying passengers to their various destinations. A high police contingent has been deployed in the area.”

National Shutdown | KZN Police Commissioner updates on law enforcement deployment in the province: