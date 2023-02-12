Despite a heavy rain shower, scores of people gathered in Durban’s Florida Road for a prayer meeting on Sunday evening in memory of South African rap star, Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, and his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane in front of the restaurant where they were gunned down.

Among them were fans, fellow artists and business people from the popular entertainment district.

KZN police yet to make an arrest in connection with the murder of AKA:

AKA and Tibz were shot dead on Friday night as they left the restaurant, Wish, with friends after dinner.

The gunmen walked up, shot them at close range, and fled on foot.

Night vigil for AKA and Motsoane:



Pastor Abraham Masinga says crime is taking a heavy toll on people in the city and the country as a whole.

“So, today, we speak healing upon each and every person. We speak healing upon the people who were here at the scene of the crime when this was happening. We saw the videos, it is scary. You can just think about the people who were around when this was happening. It could have been any of them. It could have been any of the people around. But the Lord today is beseeching all of us, let us pray for the peace of Durban. Let us pray for the peace of this beautiful city.”

Pastor Masinga speaks to mourners at the night prayer – saying that crime is the next pandemic in our country stealing loved ones. #sabcnews #RIPAAKA pic.twitter.com/to6ev4vPTt — Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Durban hip hop artist Ash-Leigh La Foy, known as Lex La Foy, paid tribute to AKA for his contribution to music in the country, but also for being a role model to other artists.

“To those who know that even with the high numbers of depression and mental health issues that our artists face, AKA and Tibz, managed to survive mental health. They managed to survive the challenges of the industry. And AKA gave us timeless music. Tibz stood by his side, not only as a manager but as a friend.”

AKA fans laid flowers at the site in Florida Road, Durban, where AKA and Tibz were shot and killed on Friday night.

A night prayer is currently taking place at the Wish restaurant in Florida road. Several adoring fans have come out placing flowers at the spot where rapper Kiernan Forbes “AKA” and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane lost their lives. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/AiLJRtsarI — Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) February 12, 2023

Two large candles and pots of peace lilies mark the spot where the two lives were violently lost.

Tessa Nontso says she brought her five-year old autistic son, Kimani, to lay a red rose because he has been learning to speak to the lyrics of AKA’s songs.

“My son has got problems with speech but, you know that’s how he learnt his words. He learnt them, you know, through the songs, because they’re very easy to follow. You know ‘The Greatest’ … there was one of the songs ‘the Greatest’, you know … And he used to love to sing along and he would be in front of the television, ngyibona, dancing along with the music. So, I thought it’s very hard for him to explain to him what has gone on. But one day, I want to explain to him that you actually went to the place and you put something to show the love.”

Benny Maverick speaks at the night prayer. Maverick says he had a 12-year long friendship with AKA and is still in disbelief that he lost his life in such a cruel manner. Maverick says AKA was the happiest he has ever seen in the hours leading up to his death. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/HaTmWggFZT — Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) February 12, 2023

The owner of the restaurant where AKA and Tibz were killed in Durban, has spoken out for the first time since the shooting.

Philani Kweyana, who is also a music promotor and DJ, says AKA and his friends were there on Friday to support his restaurant Wish and barber shop.

The two men were shot by two gunmen as they were leaving the restaurant, with AKA due to give a birthday performance at a nightclub.

Kweyana says he had known AKA for 12 years.

He says that evening over dinner, AKA was the happiest he had ever seen him.

“It’s so sad. It’s so, so, so sad. The conversations that we were having within this dinner that we were in, the throwbacks, talking about things that happened in the past. Talking about hip hop and how this new genre amapiano is taking over and what they’re doing to bring it back. You know he was so inspired. He had plans. He had plans on doing a show, a whole show with a choir. He had so many plans that he was going to do. And he was going to do this show here in Durban.”