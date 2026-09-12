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Scores of maidens arrive at eMashobeni Royal Palace for reed dance

  • FILE | Princess Zelamile leading maidens into the Royal palace during the annual Reed Dance.
  • Image Credits :
  • Mlondi Radebe
Khalesakhe Mbhense

Thousands of maidens have arrived at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in oPhongolo, northern KwaZulu-Natal, to take part in the annual Reed Dance ceremony.

Maidens from across the province, as well as from neighbouring countries such as Malawi and eSwatini, are attending the event.

Security has been heightened around the palace, with law enforcement officers visible along the route.

Zulu Royal Household spokesperson, Mpiyakhe Buthelezi, says the safety of maidens and those attending the event remains a priority.

“The security is tight, and nobody should take chances. I warn that those who take photos without the approval of the family will be dealt with accordingly. Police will be deployed all over, including on the bridge, to make sure the movement of maidens is not affected. I want to emphasise that drugs are not allowed, and we expect people to behave, nothing else.”

Related video| Gauteng maidens off to KZN for uMkhosi woMhlanga:

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