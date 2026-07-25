Scores of ANC supporters in LP set to honour Mandela’s legacy

African National Congress (ANC) members and supporters from across Limpopo are expected to fill the Makwarela Stadium at Sibasa to honour former President Nelson Mandela’s legacy.

The ANC Limpopo Mandela Legacy Rally is taking place a few kilometres away from the Thohoyandou Stadium where the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is launching its Local Government Election Manifesto.

ANC Provincial Chairperson and Premier Phophi Ramathuba will lead the celebrations.

ANC Limpopo party spokesperson Ernest Rachoene says it’s all systems go.

“Other issue that we were not happy about is the issue of political intolerance because there were some of our posters which were flying in the social media and those posters in the main were written ‘ cancelled ‘, and we don’t know who did that but from where we are seated we just hope that is not our comrades from opposition party because that will tantamount to political intolerance.”