A heatwave is expected to hit the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape, the Northern Cape and the Free State provinces from today, into the weekend. That is according to SA Weather Services.

Eastern Cape Today ‘s Weather overview: 13.1.2023 pic.twitter.com/i8t2Nshs7e — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2023

Western Cape Today ‘s Weather overview: 13.1.2023 pic.twitter.com/sL4La1LXZs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2023

Northern Cape Today ‘s Weather overview: 13.1.2023 pic.twitter.com/KaJPqD6N4z — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2023

Free State Today ‘s Weather overview: 13.1.2023 pic.twitter.com/VpFvcADHdN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2023

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela is urging people in these provinces to stay indoors as far as possible.

“We are expecting a heatwave of high temperatures, expected over Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani, Amathole, OR Tambo district municipality. Walter Sisulu and Ibizana municipality in the Eastern Cape, as well as the Little Karoo of the Western Cape. The heatwave will end on Sunday over the Northern Cape but on Monday over the south western parts of Free State as well as the south eastern parts of the Northern Cape.”