Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says it will undertake a site visit to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) soon to observe the company’s technical broadcasting systems.

This is after members said they were unhappy with answers from the public broadcaster regarding the renewal of broadcasting software maintenance contracts with suppliers without following proper procedures.

They say the over-reliance on deviations and expansions of contracts is a matter of concern and wanted to know why the SABC management had not done anything to end this practice. They have also questioned why officials responsible for this had not been acted against.

The SABC and the Department of Communications welcomed the intended visit.

In the video below, SABC Board appears before Scopa: