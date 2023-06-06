Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has threatened to subpoena the Board of the state arms manufacturer, Denel, to appear before it. This is after no Board member attended Tuesday morning’s meeting with Scopa.

Committee Chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, says Board Chairperson Gloria Serobe indicated that she would not be available but had undertaken to ensure that another member would be present.

Deputy Minister, Obed Bapela and the executives were present, but the committee resolved not to go ahead in the absence of the board.

Hlengwa says the Board’s behaviour shall not be tolerated.

“Denel is in a mess. It’s a shadow of its former self. I would imagine that at some level of responsibility and accepting the complexity of the matter, the board would have found it in itself to navigate such that they are represented at this meeting. I assure you that had this been about a bailout, they would have been here.”

Denel Board members a no-show at Scopa: Mkhuleko Hlengwa

