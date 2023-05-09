Various law enforcement agencies will on Tuesday appear before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to shed light on allegations of corruption, fraud, and criminal cartels at Eskom.

The power utility’s former CEO Andre de Ruyter’s made the allegations in a television interview earlier this year.

De Ruyter appeared before Scopa nearly two weeks ago but left Members of Parliament (MPs) frustrated because he refused to divulge more information regarding his allegations.

The Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa decided that De Ruyter should return later to answer questions under oath.

Hlengwa also decided that the role players that De Ruyter had mentioned must appear before Scopa. They include the Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan and the Presidential Advisor Sydney Mufamadi, the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit as well as the National Commissioner of Police, Fannie Masemola.

Hlengwa said, “Where we have an issue is on the allegations De Ruyter’s made, that if he is correct in what he is saying, we then expect the minister, the advisor, the Hawks and the National Police Commissioner and Eskom to then tell us officially what it is that they did with that information. So that we can be satisfied that the necessary processes have unfolded. From where we are at this point, we do believe that this has happened and that is what is fundamentally worrying.”

VIDEO: In April, former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appeared before Scopa: