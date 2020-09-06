Mkhuleko Hlengwa has expressed shock at the shoddy work done in the construction of the R37-million Beitbridge border fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), Mkhuleko Hlengwa, says disciplinary hearings should start in earnest for 14 suspended Public Works and Administration Department officials.

Members of SCOPA and Parliament’s portfolio committees on Public Works and Home Affairs conducted an oversight inspection where the fence is erected.

The Parliamentarians were led by officials of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Special Presidential Infrastructure Unit (SPIU).

Hlengwa says the relevant authorities should act quickly.

“We are expecting the department to proceed with the disciplinary action against the 14-employees but beyond that the criminal investigation must take fold. Moreover, the financial recoveries will have to be prioritised. There is no doubt that this fence is a total shame, it is not fit for purpose and the South African taxpayers have been robbed in broad daylight.”

