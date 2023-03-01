The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) raised concern over the designation of SABC Group CEO, Madoda Mxakwe, to act as the SABC Board.

The corporation’s Group Executive are appearing before the committee. It was revealed that Mxakwe has been designated to act as an accounting officer in the absence of the board.

It was, however, not clear whether he has signed the letter to accept the responsibility.

One of Mxakwe’s responsibilities would be to endorse some decisions taken by the Group Executive which he is part of.

The SABC has been without a board for more than four months.

DA Member of Scopa, Alf Lees, says there will be conflict of interest.

“I mean, it seems just outrageous that … let’s just assume that the GCEO accepts the appointment. He is party to making decisions in the Exco and now he is going to approve them as the designated accounting officer. I mean that’s a huge conflict of interest. It cannot be. It just cannot be. The board must surely be appointed. We have heard nothing to justify the delays. We have heard the deputy minister tell us that the delay lies with the president.”

Scopa holds hearing with SABC:



In November last year, Scopa criticised the SABC CFO, Yolande van Biljon and COO, Ian Plaatjies, for not informing the committee on time that the SABC had no accounting authority. They were sent back and are only returning today with Mxakwe, who is the accounting authority in the absence of an SABC Board.

On Sunday, the Presidency defended the delay in the appointment of the board saying it is not due to the dereliction of duty on the part of the president. This after non-profit organisation, Media Monitoring Africa, filed urgent papers in the Constitutional Court over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to appoint the board.

In a statement, Spokesperson to the President Vincent Magwenya said that once the candidates shortlist was submitted to the president, there were issues that were identified as being misaligned with the act and clarity had to be sought with the National Assembly.

The presidency said while it was unfortunate that the organisation has resorted to court action, the president will detail all issues and demonstrate that he acted in accordance with his constitutional obligations by seeking clarity on issues that would have undermined the integrity of the process.

The public broadcaster has been without a board since mid-October last year.