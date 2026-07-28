SCOPA lays criminal charge against Letsoalo

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) says it has laid a criminal charge against former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo.

Last month, SCOPA resolved to request the Secretary to Parliament Xolile George to lay a criminal charge against Letsoalo for failing to appear before SCOPA, in response to summons issued by the committee in November last year.

The summons was issued during SCOPA’s inquiry into allegations of governance failures, procurement irregularities and deteriorating financial management at the RAF.

“So that matter is now with the police service. The committee’s legal team, and the secretariat and myself met with SAPS a week before last. And they specify the kind of documents that they would need because it is kind of straight forward. Those documents have been transmitted to SAPS and they will then conduct further investigation and take statements from various parties such as the Sheriff himself. They might speak to Mr. Letsoalo himself, so they will compile a file which they will then forward to the Director of Public Prosecution in Cape Town and then the director on the basis of that information, will then need to make a decision on whether to proceed or not,” SCOPA Chairperson Songezo Zibi elaborates.

Video: RAF Inquiry | SCOPA’s legal team met with SAPS