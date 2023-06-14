Scientists are calling on the agriculture sector to prepare for the possibility of the development of the El Niño climate pattern.

El Niño is expected to bring drier conditions with less rainfall in the coming months.

South African Weather Service, Lehlohonolo Thobela says, “El Niño is characterised by lesser rainfall and temperatures being hot. So, if you have crops, that will result in less rainfall, so they will die. When we have such conditions with El Nino, we could suffer from drought.”

Meanwhile, governments of vulnerable countries are already preparing for El Niño, a natural climate.

More details of what this entails in the report below: