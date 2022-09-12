Proper education of science and maths will advance the country towards fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, of peace, prosperity for the people and the planet. This was the message amongst the scientists that have gathered for the National Science Festival in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

The 26th edition of the festival returned to its live format following a two year absence due to Covid-19. The 1820 Settlers Monument is a hive of activities again with science on top of the agenda.

This year’s theme is Back to Basics highlighting the importance of maths, science and technology in finding permanent solutions to global challenges.

“We want to bridge the gap between pure science and in-depth knowledge and how that relates and communicate to the community. So how do we basically make it as simple as possible for general community to understand when it comes to climate change? Where does the physics and chemistry in that role,” says Samridhi Sharma: Scifest Africa manager.

Scientists believe a balance should be struck between the global threat which is food security and climate change.

“The idea is to get learners back to basics to get back to the environment. To say how do we use resources in a way to stay in a future? We know plants are carbon dioxide, we know they give us food. So let’s go ahead and plant. The idea was to give them a very innovative idea to plant, planting using seed bombs, using a bit of dry clay, a bit of soil with your soil, you get to make a wall that is resilience to environment,” says Marsha Kalika: Chief Education officer, KZN museum.

Teaching children at a young age about the importance of science was the emphasis of the festival. The demand for highly skilled individuals continues to rise as the Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to take shape.

“We really need to get the basic rights. That is why we have built things that are basic, that the kids can understand. Because if it’s too high level the children will say they don’t understand. But because they understand farming, water, that is the thing they understand. That is when they say if I do the basic right, if I do my maths, if I do my science, and then I will be part of the fourth industrial revolution,” says Felix Spies: Split Second Science Education Foundation.

The festival also fuses theory with practical’s for learners.

“There are really interesting things like how coding works like the body, it was really cool, I enjoyed it,” a Leaner said.

“I learned about roads infrastructure, civil engineering basically the whole process of making the roads, tars and gravel roads and all of that,” another Learner explains.

The festival which started on Wednesday last week will end on Tuesday.