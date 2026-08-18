Schooling disrupted in Newclare following mass shooting

The Gauteng Education Department says teaching and learning in Newclare, Johannesburg, has been disrupted following a shooting incident that claimed the lives of four youngsters at the weekend.

Five victims were shot inside a flat on Saturday. However, the motive for the attack is not yet known.

One of the injured is a learner from RW Fick Secondary School.

The Department’s Spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana says they are prioritising the safety of learners and educators, while ensuring that learners who missed assessments because of the violence are given an opportunity to write.

Lubhelwana says, “Learners who missed their preliminary examinations because of the unsafe environment will be afforded an opportunity to write. MEC (Lebogang) Maile is also troubled by the proliferation of dangerous weapons, including guns, among young people.”

He says, “The department will monitor school safety while relying on the South African Police Service (SAPS), including the anti-gang unit and other law enforcement agencies, to maintain law and order.” – Reporting by Musa Mhlongo

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