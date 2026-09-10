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School problems spillover from communities: Gauteng Education

  • EMPD officer with sniffer dog inside a classroom
  • Image Credits :
  • Gauteng Education Facebook
SABC News

The Gauteng Education Department says many problems in schools reflect social ills found in communities and is urging them to do more.

The department has been embarking on search-and-seizure operations across schools in the province.

Twenty-three schools have been searched so far following an increase in substance abuse, gangsterism and possession of dangerous weapons within schools across the province.

The department’s spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana says the issue is far deeper than being a school problem.

“The MEC Maile has had undergone an outreach program entitled ‘It Takes a Village to Raise a Child’ because the kind of problems you find in the schools are depicting a spillover in terms of social ills which you find in our communities. And this includes getting learners who come to school with alcohol, who come to school with vinous weapons, who come to school with bullets, mix with muti and they claim that they are safe from those.”

Video: School Raids | Discipline challenges at some Gauteng schools

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