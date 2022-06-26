American Xander Schauffele has maintained his lead in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist wasn’t as hot as in the first two rounds, but his three-under Par 67 was good enough to ensure a one-stroke lead going into the final round at the TPC River Highlands.

Schauffele made four birdies and a bogey – his first of the week – and is on 193, 17-under-par, one stroke clear of compatriot Patrick Cantlay.

Meanwhile, Irishman Padraig Harrington, has a five-stroke lead after the third round of the US Seniors Open in Pennsylvania. The three-time major winner carded a five-under-par 66 on the old course at the Saucon Valley Country Club near Bethlehem and is 11-under-par for the tournament.

South Africa’s Ernie Els who won two US Opens, is in fourth place after a round of 67. He is seven strokes behind Harrington.

Schauffele is action at the Travelers Championship:

Strong finish on the last 3 holes @TravelersChamp. Same time tomorrow @patrick_cantlay 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3x9jp7kW1L — Xander Schauffele (@XSchauffele) June 25, 2022