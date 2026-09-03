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Scharnick’s bail bid postponed to 7 September

  • Stuart James Scharnick in court
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

Forty-four-year-old businessman Stuart James Scharnick’s bail application has been postponed to the 7th of September 2026.

Scharnick made his bail application before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, he maintained his innocence saying the charges against him are agenda driven.

The state asked for a postponement to fully prepare to cross-examine Scharnick.

Scharnick was arrested last month outside the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria where the Madlanga Commission sits for its hearings.

He allegedly threatened a journalist who was taking photos of him inside the venue.

Scharnick also faces charges under the firearms control act, this relates to him allegedly giving possession of a firearm to a person who is not legally permitted to possess it and contravening Section 25 of the Act, relating to the alleged failure to notify the registrar of firearms of a change of address where the firearm is kept.

He remains in custody until he succeeds in his attempt to be granted bail.

RELATED VIDEO | Stuart Scharnick case postponed to 1 September

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