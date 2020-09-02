Jurgen Schadeberg succumbed to complications from a stroke on Saturday at the age of 89.

Veteran photographer, Jurgen Schadeberg’s family says he will be missed for his warmth and humour.

His wife, Claudia, says they are overwhelmed by the support they have received from across the globe.

Schadeberg succumbed to complications from a stroke on Saturday at the age of 89.

He was born in Berlin, Germany, in 1931 and moved to South Africa in 1950 when he took up a position at Drum magazine.

Claudia Schadeberg, says he will be dearly missed.

“Well, I think one of the things I miss is his sense of humour and he could laugh at a few situations which might be serious – he’d laugh at silly situations. So his humour and I suppose his passion and his drive because he was always onto the next project. He’s not the sort of person to put his feet up. And of course companionship and of course we were together for 36-years so it’s a long time.”

In the video below is the interview with Schadeberg’s wife Claudia Schadeberg:



In 2014, Schadeberg received the Cornell Capa Lifetime Achievement Award.

