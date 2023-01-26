The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU) has welcomed Wednesday’s judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, saying it paves the way for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to recover its finances.

The court dismissed with costs the former SABC chief operations officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s appeal.

It related to the order of the High Court in Johannesburg declaring the decision of the SABC to pay him R11.5 Million, unlawful.

In August 2016, the then SABC board paid Motsoeneng a fee for clinching a MultiChoice deal.

Two years later, the SIU and the SABC jointly brought summons against Motsoeneng to the High Court, to recover the money.

In December 2021, the High Court reviewed and set aside the former board’s decision, and found that it was unlawful and invalid.

The High Court ordered Motsoeneng to repay more than R11. 5 million within seven days of the order, with interest at the rate of 15,5% per annum calculated from September 13, 2016 to date of payment.

In the video below: December 2021 interview with Motsoeneng after High Court ordered him to repay R11.5 million:

