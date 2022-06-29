Democratic Republic of Congo authorities have called for calm and an end to growing xenophobic anti-Rwanda rhetoric amid tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali over Rwanda’s suspected backing of the M23 rebel group.

Congo has accused Rwanda of arming and helping the resurgent rebel group on its eastern border which has launched several incursions, occupied territory, and sparked heavy fighting with the Congolese army since May.

Rwanda has denied it is backing the rebels.

Despite its denial, the capture and later release of two Rwandan soldiers, and the killing of a Congolese soldier who crossed a border post and fired at Rwandan security forces, continue to inflame tensions and anti-Rwanda protests, sparking fear among Rwandans in Congo’s capital.

Protesters including senior political leaders have also demanded the closure of the Rwandan embassy.

During a protest on May 30 in Kinshasa, a defaced picture of Rwandan President Paul Kagame with a Hitler-like moustache and Swastika was torched as the crowd cheered. In early June, a video was shared on various social media platforms showing some men’s faces covered with Congolese flags, and armed with machetes, loitering in a street in Kinshasa in front of a shop owned by a Rwandan.

Sitting in her living room and scrolling through online videos of the men with machetes, Rwandan national Zawadi, a mother of two who declined to give her last name for security reasons, said she has been unable to leave home out of fear.

“It’s not easy, it has affected me a lot because everywhere you go, you think people can kill you, people can hurt you because there are protests everywhere against Rwanda, people say a lot of things, there are messages on Whatsapp groups, there is the hate coming from the Kinshasa citizen,” Zawadi said, adding that she is waiting for the situation to calm down.

Kinshasa police have arrested the men they believe were on the video holding machete and protest organisers have said they do not want to harm Rwandan citizens.

Kinshasa governor Gentiny Ngobila said the government had taken measures to safeguard Rwandans in Congo who have nothing to do with the crisis.

“Kinshasa residents should not slip into that xenophobic rhetoric because it would give ammunition to those who would use the excuse that Rwandans are persecuted in Congo therefore it is necessary to go to their rescue,” he said