Judges Matter has welcomed and supported the endorsement of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya, for the post of Deputy Chief Justice.

The Judicial Service Commission announced that it recommended Judge Maya, after it deliberated on the matter following her second interview on Monday.

Watch: JSC recommends Supreme Court of Appeal President, Mandisa Maya, for Deputy Chief Justice position

Maya was nominated for Deputy Chief Justice by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March. This was after a grueling round of interviews for the seat of Chief Justice in February. Judge Raymond Zondo received the nod for the position of Chief Justice

Following deliberations, the Commission will advise the President that Justice M M L Maya is a suitable candidate for appointment as a Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa. #JSCinterviews #ocj_rsa pic.twitter.com/sMSYbZ3KCZ — RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) June 20, 2022

Extensive experience

Researcher from Judges Matter, Zikhona Ndlebe, says Maya’s experience speaks for itself and that her appointment has always been uncontroversial, because of her extensive experience and her proven track record to head up a court.

“She is the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, she has ensured collegiality in that Court and ensured that there’s transformation and these are the things she highlighted during her interview in February when she was interviewed for the position of Chief Justice. I think perhaps it would be correct to say her foot is in,” Ndlebe adds.