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SCA dismisses Rameez Patel’s bid to appeal life sentence

Business Rameez Patel appears before the High Court in Polokwane.
  • Business Rameez Patel appears before the High Court in Polokwane.
  • Image Credits :
  • Katlego Nyoni
SABC News

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed an application by Limpopo based businessman Rameez Patel to appeal his sentence.

The SCA cited that there were no reasonable prospects of success and that there is no compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.

Patel was sentenced to life imprisonment in December last year after he was found guilty of murdering his wife, Fatima Patel.

He is also serving lesser sentences, eight years for the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The trial that lasted nearly a decade was concluded last year.

Rameez Patel sentenced to life imprisonment for his wife’s murder: 

 

-Report by Avhapfani Munyai

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