The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein has dismissed an appeal against the judgment of the Gauteng High Court, which set aside procurement contracts entered into by Siyangena Technologies and Prasa.

Siyangena Technologies was challenging the October 2020 judgment which set aside its contract with Prasa.

Prasa approached the High Court in March 2018 to have its own decisions to conclude the procurement contracts reviewed and set aside.

The SCA maintains that Siyangena was rightly found by the High Court to have been ‘complicit to the corruption, impropriety and maladministration’.

VIDEO: Prasa’s Head of legal, Martha Ngoye, details how procurement processes were flouted when Prasa awarded a contract to Siyangena Technologies:



The High Court in Pretoria had found that Siyangena unlawfully won contracts worth billions of rands to supply security infrastructure to Prasa for the 2010 World Cup.

The items included automated speed tile gates, information boards, CCTV, lights and communication systems, to a contract value of approximately R6 billion.

The High Court also ordered that an independent engineer be appointed to evaluate the cost of the work done by Siyangena.

This evaluation will then be compared to the money already paid to the company.