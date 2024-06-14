Magashule laments court delays in asbestos case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Asbestos corruption accused and former Free State Premier Ace Magashule says delays in the case are deliberate and are wasting state resources.

The case in the Bloemfontein High Court relates to the alleged irregular awarding of the R255-million asbestos roof removal contract in 2014.

Eighteen accused, including several companies, face more than 70 counts of corruption and money laundering.

Magashule elaborates, “Almost five years [of] wasting time, money, resources and everything. But because we want to see justice happening, we want to know who is corrupt [and] who is not corrupt. In April, I am happy that the truth will come out, South Africans will know who is corrupt … who is not corrupt.”