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SAWS warns of inclement weather in the Eastern Cape

FILE| Rainfall on the road.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Kim Daniels

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive rainfall and snowfall across parts of the Eastern Cape.

Authorities have urged residents, especially motorists, to be vigilant as hazardous driving conditions, including floods, are expected for two days starting Tuesday.

The Provincial Weather Office’s spokesperson, Nompumelelo Kleinbooi, says, “Very cold conditions; this refers to daytime temperatures being lower than 10 degrees. This is expected in places over the interior for both today (Tuesday)  and tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Kleinbooi says, “We do expect the weather to start improving on day three, which is Friday, with only just a chance of showers in places along the east coast and the adjacent interior, with the amount of snowfall significantly lessening for Friday.”

VIDEO | SA Weather Report for July 28, 2026:

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