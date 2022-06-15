The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of cold weather and possible snowfall in high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

The inclement weather will start on Wednesday and continue until Thursday.

The weather service says areas that will be affected are the northern parts of the province including Graaff-Reinet and Hogsback.

However, low chances of rainfall are expected across the province.

SA Weather Service forecaster Ayabonga Tshungwana has also advised motorists to be vigilant.

“We are expecting the temperature to drop and there is a chance of rain across the province today [Wednesday] with a possibility of snow expected in the high-lying areas in the northern part of the province which is spreading to the areas of Graaff-Reinet and Hogsback, we are expecting a slight snow.”

“The South Africa Weather Services has issued a yellow level two of possible icy roads on those areas, where we are expecting snow to fall. The is also a possibility of some mountain pass maybe closed due to the snow,” explains Tshungwana.

Below is the full weather report:

Cape Town rainfall

The City of Cape Town says Disaster Risk Management officials are conducting assessments in Philippi following reports of localised flooding overnight.

The City’s Charlotte Powell says officials are clearing waterlogged formal and informal residential areas and roadways.

They are also providing milling and sandbags to raise floor levels in informal areas.

Powell says there are still weather-related power outages in Durbanville and Grassy Park.

The weather is expected to clear up during the course of the day, with no significant rainfall forecast for the next few days.

The video below is reporting on the rainfall in Western Cape: